HPD: 2 injured in shooting at food truck in northeast Houston

Police say two people were operating their food truck when someone pulled up and fired numerous times inside their vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Two people were shot while operating their food truck Sunday evening in northeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8:22 p.m. near the intersection of Homestead Rd. and Annunciation St.

Police say the two victims, a man and a woman, were selling food out of their mobile food truck like they usually do.

A car then pulled up and someone began firing numerous rounds into their vehicle, injuring the two workers. Lt. Bryant with HPD says the vehicle then fled the scene.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, the suspect's vehicle or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department as HPD's Major Assaults division continues investigating.