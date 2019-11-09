HOUSTON — Houston police said they have arrested a man who was caught on camera nearly hitting a 5-year-old after speeding past a school bus in August.

Chief Acevedo held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the arrest. You can watch that press conference here.

Joseph Kirk-Taylor was waiting for her daughter Melina to get home from her first day of kindergarten. Kirk-Taylor wanted to record the special moment, so she pulled out her camera when Melina’s school bus pulled up.

RELATED: ‘No, wait, stop!’ | Frantic mom records driver nearly hitting her child after blowing past school bus

As Melina got off the school bus and started to cross the street, a small blue Toyota sedan was seen blowing past, ignoring the bus’s extended stop sign and flashing lights.

Kirk-Taylor could be heard on camera screaming, “No! Wait, wait wait! Stop!”

If Melina would have walked just a few more steps, she could’ve been hit.

"He didn’t slow down, whatsoever," said Kirk-Taylor. "After this incident, didn’t stop to ask if my daughter was okay or anything. And that’s what hurt me the most because it could have ended very differently and you had no concern for my child.”

Luckily, the video captured the drive’s license on the blue sedan.

According to Texas law, drivers have to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or when it turns on its flashing red lights.

In Texas, breaking these laws will land you a fine up to $1,250 and, unlike other traffic tickets, it can't be taken away with defensive driving classes.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM