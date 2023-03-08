HPD: Officers relieved of duty after early morning crash that injured innocent driver

The driver was reported to be in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital. One of the two officers was also injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation after a fiery wreck during a chase early Thursday morning, HPD Chief Troy Finner said in a statement.

Police said an innocent driver was injured in the wreck and was airlifted to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. when the officers tried to stop the driver of an Infinity after police said they noticed the license plates didn't match the vehicle. The driver pulled over at first but then took off.

Officers started chasing the vehicle, but at the intersection of Beechnut and Highway 6, the patrol unit crashed into a civilian vehicle.

The driver was reported to be in critical condition but is expected to survive. One of the two HPD officers involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital. The Houston Police Officers' Union later told KHOU 11 both officers are OK.

“The police car was on fire. What happened was, miraculously, the police got out of the car and went over to try and help the other car,” Seth Arrizola, a witness, said.

The driver the officers were chasing got away.

The union said the two officers' intent was to stop the suspect, not injure a civilian.

"We in law enforcement never want to see anyone get hurt," HPOU President Doug Griffith said.

He said Finner will ultimately have the final say on the officers' status in the department.

Chief Finner released a statement Thursday afternoon, announcing the officers had been relieved of duty. You can read that full statement below.

Griffith said that around 10 years ago, HPD had a no-chase policy that was ultimately done away with because suspects knew they wouldn't be chased if they ran away.