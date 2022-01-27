Live coverage: Suspect accused of shooting 3 HPD officers identified, involved in standoff in Fifth Ward, police say

HPD said three officers were shot by Roland Caballero at the end of a chase in the Third Ward area. Caballero is also involved in a standoff in the Fifth Ward area.

HOUSTON — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday at the end of a chase in the Third Ward area, authorities said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the officers were shot in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, at the intersection of Hutchins Street, at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect is Roland Caballero. They said he's involved in a standoff at a residence on Lockwood Drive with a gunshot wound to his neck.

According to court records, Caballero was arrested earlier this year on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon due to a felony conviction.

The injured officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. All three of the officers are stable and expected to survive.

“Three Houston police officers were shot in the line of duty today, and I am relieved to hear their injuries are non-life-threatening. My thoughts and prayers go out to them, and I will be at the hospital soon to check on their recovery, thank them for their service and speak to their families. I ask everyone to pray for the officers who were shot and for every law enforcement officer working on the streets of Houston. We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said about the incident.

What happened

According to authorities, the car police were chasing crashed on the edge of downtown. Surveillance video showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

BREAKING: this is what the scene looks like at 2100 McGowen where HPD says 3 officers have been shot and suspect is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/5gthld5mxK — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) January 27, 2022

Witness Stephen Hinson said he was in his townhome when he heard “some type of a crash.”

“All of a sudden, I heard popping noises and I didn’t think it was gunshots, but then all of a sudden it started getting closer and it sounded like about 50 rounds went off,” Hinson said. “I looked out my window and I saw the officers running and I realized there was an officer down right in front of my townhome.”

Hinson said he and several neighbors went to the rooftop of their complex to see what was happening.

“Everything happened so quickly, and this area was swarmed by police officers pretty quickly,” Hinson said.

He said they didn't see the other officers who were shot.

There was another active scene at Lyons Avenue and Lockwood Drive near Fifth Ward that police said was connected to the shooting. Authorities said Caballero was holed up in a residence with a gunshot wound to his neck.

A witness at the Lyons and Lockwood location said she saw dozens of police units in the area. Danielle Young said roads were blocked off due to what she said was a standoff.

“We are literally looking at them while they loading themselves up with guns and weapons," Young said.

Young said she’s worried about the safety of her neighbors – especially the children – while the suspect is on the loose.