HPD: 3 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston

Investigators said a woman called 911 panicking and then the dispatcher heard gunshots over the phone.

Police said an older couple, including a man, a woman, and an older teenage boy were found dead.

This all started when 911 got a call from a woman, who was panicking. Investigators said the dispatcher heard the woman say "don't hurt men" and heard a man in the background say, "hang up the phone." The dispatcher then heard gunshots over the phone.

Police rushed over to a home on Indigo Street in the Meyerland area, and with the help of Houston firefighters, they kicked in the door to get inside the house, where the call came from.

Police said they were too late and found who they believe to be a mother and father in their 60s and a young person who could be related to the couple.

One of the male victims was found in the living room and the other was in the hallway, police said. The woman was found in the bedroom.

“We are assuming after talking to some neighbors and everything that yes it’s possibly gonna be a son is what we’re thinking,” Lt. Wilkens with the Houston Police Department said. “Like I said, lots of investigation that still has to be done, but that’s what it appears so far.”

As for who the shooter is, HPD said the father appears to have pulled the trigger, killing himself and his family.

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.