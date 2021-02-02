The 15-year-old victim was found in Bunkie, Louisiana.

HOUSTON — A Houston teen was rescued Monday during a human trafficking bust in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, the 15-year-old victim was being sexually exploited and was being "transported for the purposes of human trafficking."

Several arrests were made during the traffic stop in Bunkie, Louisiana.

Terry Williams, 24, of Kingwood, TX - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Infiniti Williams, 25, of Kingwood, TX - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Areona Ardoin, 21, of Alexandria, LA - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile