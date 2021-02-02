x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Crime

Texas teen rescued from human trafficking in Louisiana

The 15-year-old victim was found in Bunkie, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images

HOUSTON — A Houston teen was rescued Monday during a human trafficking bust in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, the 15-year-old victim was being sexually exploited and was being "transported for the purposes of human trafficking."

Several arrests were made during the traffic stop in Bunkie, Louisiana.

  • Terry Williams, 24, of Kingwood, TX - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Infiniti Williams, 25, of Kingwood, TX - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Areona Ardoin, 21, of Alexandria, LA - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

No other information was made available.

    

Related Articles