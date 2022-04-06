Carjacker breaks woman's arm while stealing vehicle outside NW Harris Co. store

A man with a pistol allegedly pushed a 68-year-old woman down, breaking her arm, before driving away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 68-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside a store in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Gonzalez said a man with a pistol approached the woman outside a Walmart off of FM 529. The man allegedly pushed the woman down, breaking her arm, before driving away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190.

The man was said to be wearing a gray hooded sweater and red shorts.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspect, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).