Deputies said an infant injured in the crash is related to the driver that was killed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant is fighting for its life after a deadly crash in the Aldine area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash happened near the corner of Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of one of the vehicles died after being ejected. Investigators said a black Chevy Silverado was speeding northbound on Airline when it hit the driver side of a Ram 1500 truck turning from Aldine Mail Route. HCSO says a family of five was in the Ram pickup truck.

Authorities say the deceased victim was a 31-year-old male and the infant transported to the hospital is a two-month-old girl. A 28-year-old female was in the front passenger seat, a 7-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, and the baby girl were all in the back seat. The woman and two boys were treated on the scene.

Officials said the speed limit is 35 mph and that the area is under construction.

"We don't know if (intoxication) was a problem or the situation in this accident because the driver fled the scene and we are actively searching for him," HCSO Capt. McConnell said.

HCSO says the driver of the Chevy pickup is a 30-year-old man.

The driver who left the scene could face multiple charges depending on how the investigation plays out.