Houston woman threatens to kill judge involved in Trump case, FBI affidavit says

The woman used the name "Evelyn Salt" when she left a series of threatening, profanity-laced voicemails for Judge Aileen Cannon, according to an FBI affidavit.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman is in federal custody after allegedly threatening the life of the judge who ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump in his legal battle over documents seized at his Florida estate.

Judge Aileen Cannon's controversial ruling that a special master should be appointed in the case has been criticized by legal experts and the Justice Department.

The woman, who we are not naming because she has a history of mental illness, left a series of threatening, profanity-laced voicemails for Cannon, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Texas. She used the name "Evelyn Salt" from a 2010 movie, according to the feds.

They say the woman confessed after she was arrested last week. A federal judge in Houston later agreed that she should be evaluated for competency by a federal forensic psychologist.

According to court documents, the first call to Judge Cannon came in at 1:45 p.m. EST on Sept. 1.

"I’m in charge of nuclear for the United States Government. Again, Donald Trump has been disqualified long ago, and he’s marked for assassination, you’re helping him ma’am. So, here’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to let you disarm f------ live nukes off your coffee table . . . . how about you sit on an electric chair a couple times over . . . you think you’ve got the magical ability to pop up from the dead . .. pretending that you’re on the team of justice. Again, I told you he's [Donald Trump] disqualified, he’s marked for assassination and so are you, you stupid b----, stand the f--- down or get shot . . . and guess what, I’m also Trump’s hitman, so consider it a bullet to your head from Donald Trump himself."

In a second call at 4:55 p.m. EST, the caller made similar threats and also blamed Trump for 9/11.

In the third call at 5:17 p.m. EST, the woman identified herself as "a federal f------ agent" and threatened to travel to Florida to shoot the judge in front of her children, the FBI stated in a motion for a competency hearing.

The defendant also sent an email to the CIA in mid-August and threatened to kill Trump, the affidavit said. She identified herself as "Evelyn Salt" on recent Facebook posts where she claimed Trump stole her nukes and used them on 9/11, the FBI said.

The motion said she has a history of "delusional conduct" and has also threatened former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. At various times, they said she's claimed to be a CIA agent who was trained as a spy at the age of 4, a Navy Seal and an Army Ranger.

The woman's mother, who lives in Colorado, told agents her daughter has serious mental health issues. The mother said she's scared of her and won't see her in person.

The feds said the defendant has had "several run-ins with local law enforcement" in Houston including a 2020 charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.