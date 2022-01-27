Suspect in HPD K-9 stabbing now charged with murder in his father's death

After Ryan Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday, his dad was found dead in his west Houston home during a welfare check, police say.

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a Houston police K-9 and leading police on a second manhunt after making bond has now been charged with the murder of his own father.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is accused of trying to carjack someone along Memorial Heights Drive on Saturday then stabbing the HPD K-9 “Nate” during his arrest.

The police dog survived and is at home recovering from surgery.

Smith was eventually located in Waller County and arrested that afternoon.

Prosecutors said Smith violated the conditions of his bond, claiming police found a loaded hunting rifle on the driver side of the wrecked vehicle he was using before he was captured.

Smith is currently being held without bond. His attorney, Ralph Manginello, has also requested a mental health examination for his client.