HOUSTON — Houston police on Monday released surveillance video of a driver who is wanted in hit-and-run incident that injured a child last week.

According to police, the crash happened after 5:30 p.m. on April 13 in the 4600 block of Galesburg Street, in far southeast Houston.

Police said the driver was an Asian female, about 25 to 35 years of age. She is wanted for felony failure to stop and render aid.

Car involved in hit-and-run that hurt Houston child

HPD

The victim, a 7-year-old child, sustained multiple broken bones and head trauma.

Investigators said the woman knew she struck the child because the video showed her speeding away from the crash scene and then running a stop sign.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.