HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months.

Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.

“I never thought in 100 years I would see this place looking like this,” Pastor Clifford Walls, the brother of the main pastor of the church, said. “I’ve seen a lot of things happening here that was good for the community.”

Walls said they often feed the hungry and provide clothing to the poor. During the height of COVID, although church services stopped, outreach continued.

About six months ago, as they prepared to reopen fully, someone broke in, cut the water pipes and flooded the building, according to Walls. They worked to clean the church up just to be broken into again.

Speakers, instruments, copper from the two air conditioning units, along with clothes and other items were stolen. Back then, cameras and motion lights were installed, but those were taken too. Walls said the church was broken into at least 12 times over six months, cutting through walls to get inside. It appears they were sleeping there too.

The church was also vandalized. Windows were busted, furniture had been cut open, the walls spray painted, and even the toilets and sinks were ripped from the walls.

Over six months Walls said damages are estimated at $150,000.

“Several times we’ve come in and cleaned up, a week later they get back in and trash the place out. For us to be going through this over and over again, it’s just kind of heartbreaking.”

Walls said they’ve tried to get more help from Houston Police and the City but have felt frustrated with the lack of response. On Tuesday, Mayor Turner and Chief Finner had a phone meeting with Ken Walls, the church’s head pastor. The church is hopeful more support will come as a result.

Right now, Walls is leaning on faith that this holy place will somehow be made whole again.