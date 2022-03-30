Indictments detail allegations against Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 deputies

A county sheriff and two deputies have been indicted on accusations of providing false statements to a peace officer.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas attorney is speaking out on behalf of a sheriff who was indicted by a grand jury.

That attorney is calling the allegations "baseless."

The Van Zandt County grand jury indicted Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sargant Blake Snell.

They’ve all been accused of giving false statements to a Texas Ranger last December.

That ranger was looking into allegations of former Deputy Craig Shelton using excessive force against a handcuffed inmate.

He has since resigned from his job with the sheriff’s office and was not charged in the incident.

According to the indictment obtained by CBS19, Hendrix, Wood and Snell lied about witnessing the event.

"Despite recent media reports and other comments made publicly, no false statement was made during or since the inception of the investigation into the alleged misconduct of Mr. Shelton," Kenneth M. Biggs, Hendrix's attorney, said.

The statement goes on to say, “We believe the charges brought in this indictment are baseless and the sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court.”

CBS19 also reached out to county officials for a reaction.