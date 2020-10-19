Inmate charged with child molestation, several other crimes on the run after south Georgia escape

Authorities are warning the public not to approach Charlie Lee Lester and call 911 instead.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in a south Georgia community are on the lookout for a man accused of several crimes who escaped from jail on Sunday.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning the public not to approach Charlie Lee Lester, who they say escaped from their jail. Lester is described as being about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 250 pounds. He also has several upper-body and neck tattoos the sheriff's office said.

Booking data shows that Lester had been in custody since Aug. 7 on numerous charges. Jail records indicate three counts each of rape, incest, statutory rape, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated child molestation. He also faces two counts of obstruction of an officer and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and kidnapping.