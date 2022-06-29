Off-duty investigator for Harrison County attacked at their residence

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update this document when more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty investigator with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office was involved in a physical altercation at his residence, according to documents.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m., the HCSO received a call that an off-duty investigator was involved in a physical altercation with a man that trespassed on the investigator's property. When HCSO patrol arrived at the scene, they discovered that the investigator had handcuffed the man, according to the report.

The man has been identified as Jerry Guilliams, 43, of Marshall. He has been arrested for criminal trespass; assault on a public servant; and obstruction or retaliation.

The document states that Guilliams went onto the investigator's property unprompted, demanding that the investigator speak with him. Guilliams further went to make verbal threats and was told to leave the property by the investigator.

When he refused to leave the property, the investigator made an effort to detain Guilliams. This led to Guilliams attacking the investigator, according to the report.

According to the report, the investigator used force to restrain Guilliams. Once Guilliams was restrained, the investigator awaited a patrol unit to arrive at his residence.