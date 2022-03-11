Illegal gambling scheme found at Top Shelf Poker Room

Investigators seized gambling paraphernalia, US currency, financial ledgers as well as other documents and electronics believed to be part of the gambling.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Smith County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents on March 10 at approximately 11:45 pm executed a State Search and Seizure Warrant on Old Jacksonville Highway in Flint, Texas.

The investigation began when numerous complaints regarding what was believed to be illegal gambling occurring at the Top Shelf Poker Room.

Over several months, the investigators whom some were working undercover, developed probable cause to believe illegal gambling was taking place at this location.

The owners and operators of the establishment were determined to be in violation of Texas Penal Code Chapter 47 relating to the illegal gambling laws.

During the warrant, investigators seized gambling paraphernalia, US currency, financial ledgers as well as other documents and electronics believed to be associated with the promotion of gambling.

The owners and operators of the establishment were found to be gambling as well as promoting gambling which is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a sentence of up to 1 year in the county jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000, or up to 2 years community supervision (probation) or 3 years with an extension.

In this investigation, probable cause has been determined to support prosecution or Chapter 71.02, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State jail felony, punishable by imprisonment from 180 days to 2 years in a Texas State Jail Facility and a fine up to $10,000.