‘It’s not right’: Teenager shot and killed while having coffee with his mother

The suspect fired at least 20 times, according to the victim’s mother who survived the drive-by shooting. Julian Robledo was pronounced dead nearly a week later.

SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a deadly drive-by shooting on the southwest side.

It happened around 9 a.m. on August 15. Police say a teenager was having coffee with his mother in their carport when someone sprayed the house with bullets.

After spending nearly a week in the hospital, Julian Robledo, 17, succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Robledo’s mother spoke exclusively with KENS 5, hoping her story will generate new leads in the case.

The 56-year-old believes her son may have been targeted, so we are not releasing her identity to protect her family.

“I was having my morning coffee,” she said in Spanish. “My son got here and sat next to me. I saw a car come by twice. The second time, it fired shots at us.”

The victim’s mother believes the suspect was driving an old silver sedan. He appeared to be alone, she said.

The shooter unloaded at least 20 rounds, according to Robledo’s mother.

“I ran back towards the little alley,” she said. “When I turned around, I saw my son was shot. I was in shock when I saw him. I touched him with my hand, I didn’t know where he was shot. I touched his head.”

Robledo had been shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder, according to his mother.

One of the family’s dogs was struck by a bullet. She survived the attack.

A bullet also pierced a residence behind the victim's house, where a woman was hit by shattered glass.

“I called 911,” said Robledo’s mother, with tears streaming down her face. “Police didn’t take long to get here. How he was with all his wounds … all I could do is leave it in God’s hands. When he went to the hospital, he still had a pulse. But in reality, he died on the scene.”

Robledo was pronounced dead on the same day his father passed away 9 years ago, loved ones say.

He was the youngest of three children. The 17-year-old was killed two months after his son was born.

“It was not right for [the shooter] to come and kill him in that manner,” said the victim’s mother. “I would like to tell other mothers to pay more attention to their kids and what they are doing. Check who their friends are and who they hang out with. Guns are not toys for teenagers.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) at 210-207-7273.

If you would like to submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

The victim’s family is holding a plate sale on August 25 to help cover veterinarian, medical and funeral expenses. To place an order, call or text 210-649-6713.