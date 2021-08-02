AMBER ALERT: Police say a 10-year-old Louisiana girl has been abducted, and they need your help

Jalisa was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia. She is 4 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

NEW IBERIA, La. — Police say they need your help finding a 10-year-old girl who is in immediate danger.

Jalisa Lassalle is 10 years old, and she is believed to be abducted by Michael Sereal, 33, who was last seen driving a silver 2012 Nissan Altima with the license plate: N473845, a release from Louisiana State Police said

Jalisa was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia. Jalisa is 4 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.