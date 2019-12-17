PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man is facing capital murder charges in the death of a 4-month-old infant.

According to the Palestine Police Department, on November 12, Nathaniel Torrez was taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center. The child was unresponsive at the time he was admitted.

Police say the infant had a fractured right arm and skull fracture that led to internal bleeding of the brain. His father, 34-year-old Jerry Torrez, was arrested by the Palestine Police Department on charges of injury to a child.

The boy's mother, 26-year-old Adalinn Avellaneda, was arrested on Nov. 15 for child endangerment.

Meanwhile, infant was rushed to Houston for further treatment. He died just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. An autopsy performed the next day said the boy's death was a homicide.

“This act of intentional human loss is inexcusable," Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said. "We will seek justice for Nathaniel.”

After the baby's death, detectives obtained a warrant to arrested Jerry Torrez for capital murder. He is currently in the Anderson County Jail without bond.

“This has been an emotional case. No child should ever have to experience this,” Interim Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We will continue to work closely with the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office as we move forward with this case.”

Avellaneda is being held in the Anderson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.