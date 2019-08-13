UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office arrested three juveniles after one of them allegedly fired shots at young children.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 a.m., the three juveniles took a gun from one of their homes and began firing rounds while driving in a vehicle.

During this time, the UCSO says one of the juveniles fired at the direction of children who were outside playing on Zinnia Road.

No one was injured during the incident.

All three juveniles were taken into custody by the sheriff's office.

The juvenile who allegedly fired the shots is charged with deadly conduct. He is currently in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

The other two juveniles were cited with disorderly conduct for allegedly firing the gun on the road. The sheriff's office released the two juveniles afterward.