Teen arrested after making social media threats against Uvalde High School

The threats were made on social media and reported via the STOPit app.

UVALDE, Texas — A teen was arrested Monday night after making terroristic threats against Uvalde High School, according to a notification from Uvalde CISD.

The teen made a shooting threat online against the high school, and the threat was reported via the STOPit app, the notification to parents read. The threat was then reported to the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Uvalde Police confirmed the threat and said the teen admitted to threatening another teen over a social media platform. That student was taken into custody on Felony Terroristic Threat charges.

UCISD released a statement confirming the arrest, but did not release any additional information about the suspect due to the investigation involving a juvenile.

The statement is below:

District administration learned of a threat on social media via the STOPit app Monday night. The threat was immediately reported to the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Investigators were able to locate and arrest the juvenile the same night. We appreciate the swift action taken by both entities to address the situation and remove the threat.

Because this is an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile, the District will have no further comment at this time. We will continue to work closely with state and local law enforcement agencies on the case.

The STOPit app is a tool that allows students and parents to report threats, inappropriate actions, or behaviors they witness or experience entirely anonymously. The STOPit App is downloaded onto all district iPads and can be downloaded to other devices. Information on how to download the STOPit app can be found on the Keep UCISD Safe tab of the UCISD website. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.