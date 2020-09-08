Juvenile shot during argument over Instagram post, Fort Worth police say

Police said they believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

A juvenile boy was shot in the hip Saturday night after an argument over an Instagram post broke out, Fort Worth police said.

He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

The shooting took place just before midnight on the 4200 block of Killian Street.

Police at the scene said two people had been arguing about something posted on Instagram when one of them took out a gun and started shooting, hitting the victim.

The shooter fled the scene, possibly in a black sedan, before officers got there, police said.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital by first responders for treatment.