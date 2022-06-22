Marshall juvenile found unresponsive in vehicle is pronounced dead at hospital

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update once more information is released.

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas juvenile was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a vehicle in Marshall.

On Tuesday, June 21 the Marshall Police Department received a call indicating there was an unresponsive juvenile female in a vehicle, located in the 1800 block of Olive St.

When the Marshall Fire Department and MPD were dispatched and arrived on scene, the female was immediately transported to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead once at the hospital.