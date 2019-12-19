VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Van Zandt County K-9 deputy helped deputies seize more than a kilo of methamphetamine making its way down I-20 Tuesday.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, narcotics deputies stopped a vehicle on I-20 near Canton. K-9 Rico helped investigate the vehicle and indicated to officers there was drugs in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found more than kilo of meth. The sheriff's office says cash and a scale was also seized. Investigators believe the drugs were intended to be sold in Van Zandt County.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

“This traffic stop is another example of the proactive enforcement initiative of Sgt. Bridger and K-9 Rico, I am very proud of their accomplishments," Sheriff Dale Corbett said. "I have no doubt these narcotics were being delivered in Van Zandt County, and not simply passing through the county."

The sheriff's office arrested one suspect after seizing the drugs.