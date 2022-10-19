Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kaitlin Armstrong appeared back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Wednesday, but KVUE crews were inside.

An Austin police detective took the stand Wednesday to answer questions about an interview police had with Armstrong just days before she left the U.S. Another Austin police detective was also questioned mostly by the defense.

A number of videos were shown in the courtroom, including the interview with a detective who interviewed Armstrong.

One person still has the take the stand, and that will take place Monday at 10 a.m.

Armstrong's trial was initially set to begin in October but, back in August, the judge presiding over the murder case said that was unlikely amid the pre-trial motions that must be considered.

In July, Armstrong pleaded not guilty to Wilson's murder.

