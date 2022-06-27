Teen accused of raping therapist at Katy juvenile detention center could be tried as adult

The 16-year-old suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the therapist in a planned attack last July.

KATY, Texas — A teen who is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a therapist was in court on Monday.

The point of the hearing was to determine if the 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult or juvenile. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's looking to try him as an adult because they think he could commit more serious crimes if he's tried as a juvenile.

He's accused of attacking a therapist at the Harris County Leadership Academy, a juvenile detention center, in Katy in July 2021.

According to the victim's testimony, the suspect requested to meet with her because she spoke Spanish. She was not his regular therapist.

The therapist said the suspect knew a fight was going to break out at the academy, and when that happens, the doors automatically lock. That's when he attacked.

The victim said the suspect grabbed a metal bike pedal and threatened to kill her with it. She said he then choked and raped her.

The victim's husband said his wife now lives in fear and they want the suspect to be held accountable.

"After all, she was part of the help that Harris County sent to try and rehab him and he attacked her. I think he has proven that he is not going to respond to rehabilitate himself. And he needs to be tried as an adult and pay the consequences of what he has done," the victim's husband said.

According to court records, it's not the first time the teen has attempted an attack of this nature. He's accused of trying to do it to two other women. He also has a lengthy criminal history and has at least seven open cases dating back to 2016.

The teen is also accused of attacking a guard and another teen at the facility.