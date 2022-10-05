The family kidnapped from their business has been found dead, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The search for a Merced area family has come to a tragic end. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family has been found dead.

Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) had been taken against their will from a trucking business near South Highway 59.

The sheriff's office announced a person of interest is in custody for the crime. They say one of the victim's ATM cards was used in the city of Atwater. Shortly after, they identified Jesus Manuel Salgado as the person of interest.

They said he then attempted to take his own life, but he is in custody. However, the family was still missing at the time.

Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said deputies responded to a call from a farmworker around 5:30 p.m. and were ultimately able to confirm that the family was found dead. He said the bodies were found relatively close together in an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road, affiliate ABC30 reported.

"I said it earlier, there's a special place in hell for this guy, and I mean it," Warnke said.

He said the family was found in an extremely rural farm area that is extremely remote.

Few details surrounding the death of the family has been released at this time, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.