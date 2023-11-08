18-year-old escapes kidnapping at Target in Magnolia, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help after a young woman was nearly kidnapped from a parking lot in Magnolia on Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the man followed the 18-year-old out of the Target on FM 2978, authorities said. As she was getting into her vehicle, authorities said, the suspect grabbed her and tried to get her into his car. She was able to get away.