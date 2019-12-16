KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking residents to help identify a subject believed be involved in a theft at Buy and Ride at 2810 North State Hihgway 259 Business.

In the picture below, the subject is wearing a black shirt and gray parents. He was driving a maroon 18-wheeler with a sleeper cab.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Kilgore Police Department at 903-218-6907 and or the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP.

You can also text your tip to the police by sending a text to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. You should refer to the incident number which is #1912-0585.