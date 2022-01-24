Kilgore Police Department seeking to identify thieves

The license plate is believed to belong to a different vehicle, as well as the phone numbers and addresses listed on the business cards.

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached was produced in September 2021.

The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to identify individuals involved in multiple theft cases.

The people are suspects in several theft cases that go from Kilgore; to Longview; to Bossier City, LA; to Leesville, LA; to Lafayette, LA; and to New Iberia, LA; that we know of.

These individuals are traveling to trailer and powersports dealerships; purchasing trailers and ATVs with a fictitious business check and business cards; and altered driver's licenses.

The license plate is believed to belong to a different vehicle, as well as the phone numbers and addresses listed on the business cards. The names listed on the cards are believed to not be the names of the suspects.