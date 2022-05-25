Killeen ISD: 16-year-old charged with felony for false rumor at Shoemaker HS

"We are serious about school safety and any person making or spreading false threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 16-year-old Shoemaker High School student was charged with a felony Tuesday after making a false rumor, which caused a lockdown at the school, according to the Killeen Independent School District.

"Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any person making or spreading false threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the district said in a news release.

Details about the rumor were not released. No students or staff were in danger, KISD said.

KISD said despite the rumor, the safety of its students are "our very highest priority." The district added that its schools work closely with police in investigating potential threats and that "we always deal aggressively with any such report."