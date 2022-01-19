Kilgore police searching for suspected dangerous burglar

If you see him, do not attempt to interact with Jaramillo and contact your local law enforcement agency.

KILGORE, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached regarding the surge in burglaries in Texas was produced in 2021.

The Kilgore Police Department is searching for Daniel Jaramillo in connection with the recent burglary of a building.

Currently his whereabouts are unknown and he is rumored to be staying in Longview, but travels back and forth between there and Kilgore.

If you have any information regarding Jaramillo's whereabouts, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityifkilgore.com.