Friday last chance to vote early in next week's primaries

Next Tuesday, March 1st is Election Day.

TEXAS, USA — Friday is the last opportunity to vote early in Tuesday's Republican and Democratic primaries.

Numerous contested state and county races are on the ballot, including for the 1st Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Aditya “A.d.” Atholi, Joe McDaniel and John Porro are on the Republican ballot for Gohmert's seat, while Jrmar Jefferson, Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen and Victor D. Dunn are on the Democratic ballot.

