DALLAS (AP) — A lawsuit alleges a 90-year-old woman is another victim of a Dallas man who has been linked to 19 deaths.

The suit was filed Monday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood, an independent living facility in Dallas, by the woman's children. It alleges the facility failed to keep residents safe.

According to the lawsuit, police told the woman's family that tracking data confirmed Billy Chemirmir was at the facility on the day of her 2017 death.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018. He's charged in the deaths of 12 women, including two other residents of The Tradition. Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider.

Separate lawsuits filed last month claim there were six additional victims at the facility.

The Tradition says it has cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so.

