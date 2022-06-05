Nikki Wilhoite's body was recovered from a creek northwest of Lebanon March 26, after Andrew told detectives that he dumped her there.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEBANON, Indiana — A Boone County man charged with his wife's murder will be on the November ballot for school board after winning a Republican primary.

Andrew Wilhoite got 60 votes during Tuesday's primary to pursue one of three open seats on the Clinton Township Board. He was one of three candidates for the board on the Republican ballot, which meant all three would win a nomination.

In March, the Boone County prosecutor filed murder charges against Andrew in the killing of his wife, Nikki.

Nikki's body was recovered from a creek northwest of Lebanon March 26, after Andrew told detectives that he dumped her there after striking her with a flower pot during a fight outside their farmhouse.

Court documents say Andrew first lied to detectives, who were called to investigate when Nikki went missing March 25, after she failed to report for work at a Zionsville oral surgery office.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the felony murder charge says detectives spoke to Andrew and his children the morning after the murder and found traces of blood in the couple's bedroom.

At the time, Andrew told investigators that his wife filed for divorce, and the couple had been fighting about Andrew's extra-marital affair. He said she slept on the couch that night, and he did not see her when he left for work the next morning.

Andrew said the blood in the bedroom came from Nikki's scratches and his bloody nose. Detectives found Nikki's phone, purse and vehicle at the farm.

After speaking to relatives and searching the grounds around the farm, detectives continued to interview Andrew about details of what he had originally told them. After he asked to speak to an attorney, Andrew changed his account of the events the night of March 24.

He said around 10 p.m., the couple was fighting outside the house when Nikki charged at him, and he hit her on the head with a flower pot, knocking her out. Andrew said he drove her to Ross Ditch in a pickup truck and dumped her over the bridge on Boone County 400 East, just south of County Road 350 North.

Detectives found her body there March 26 and arrested Andrew for murder.

A friend of Nikki's said the wife and mother had just finished her last chemo treatment for breast cancer. Friends tell 13News the couple's relationship had been full of turmoil for years, that Nikki had been in danger and was finally trying to get out.

The prosecutor cited a coroner's report that Nikki died from the blow to the head.