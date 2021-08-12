Leon County escapees captured, one out of state

Kevin Kahler was captured in a hotel in Brenham, Texas and Kevin Webb was captured in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Two escapees out of Leon County have been captured.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, both Kevin Kahler and Kevin Webb were both captured after escaping from a Leon County jail in a stolen Leon County Precinct 2 truck.

Kahler was captured at a hotel in Brenham, Texas and Webb was captured in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was aided by US Marshals, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Fort Bend County, Austin County, The Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Office of the Inspector General, and the Brenham Police Department.