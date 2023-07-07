Man wanted in kidnapping of 7-year-old that triggered June AMBER Alert now in custody, DPD sources confirm

Sources say police attempted to apprehend Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, after witness spotted him in southern Dallas on Friday -- but he cut his throat before they could.

DALLAS — The suspect wanted in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl that triggered an early June AMBER Alert is now in custody, Dallas Police sources confirmed to WFAA.

Sources told WFAA on Friday that witnesses called 911 to report that they had spotted Neal, 41, near the intersection of South Polk Street and West Camp Wisdom Road in southern Dallas on a DART bus.

Upon receiving the tip, sources said DPD patrol officers arrived in the area, identified Neal and attempted to take him into custody. But before officers could complete the arrest, sources said Neal cut his throat.

Police then called paramedics to the scene, who transferred Neal to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he remains in custody, sources said.

His current condition is unknown.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Dallas Police Department announced that they were searching for Neal for his involvement in the AMBER Alert from Sunday, June 11.

Police said a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl left their apartment around noon Sunday in the 1500 block of Argentia Drive.

According to police, the children were then approached by the suspect who offered them a ride in his car.

The suspect then drove the children to a store near West Kiest Boulevard and South Polk Street, police said. The boy walked to the door of the store and, when he turned around, he saw the car drive away with the girl still inside, according to police.

A witness at a nearby restaurant told WFAA that a woman rushed into the building and said that a boy was wandering around the parking lot, crying.

"[The woman] came inside the restaurant," Jessica Montanez told WFAA. "She asked for water for [the boy], and she pulled me aside and told me that his sister was missing. that someone kidnapped his sister."

Montanez and the other woman called 911, and police responded to the area just after 12:30 p.m.

The AMBER Alert was issued at 6:45 p.m. that evening for the 7-year-old girl.