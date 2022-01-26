Lindale man sentenced in death of girlfriend at Florida beach

In a letter to the judge, Billy Baker said he had nothing to do with Cooper’s death.

FLORIDA, USA — A Lindale man was sentenced to life in prison last week for killing his girlfriend at a Key West beach in 2017.

Billy Earl Baker, 52, was found guilty of the second-degree murder in a Monroe County, Florida, court in December in the death of Candice Wesson Cooper, 38, of Big Sandy, on Smathers Beach, court records show.

According to documents, Baker was sentenced to life on Jan. 20. However, in a letter to the judge, he said he had nothing to do with Cooper’s death.

“I don’t know what caused Candy’s death. I do know I’m not responsible for her death,” Baker wrote. “If anyone really knew Candy and me they would know I would never hurt her in anyway.”

He called Cooper his “soulmate” and it took him “46 years to find that kind of love and support.” Baker told the judge she was the most beautiful and funny person he’d ever met and someone full of life and loved by everyone.

“Sure we had our spats, what couple doesn’t. That just shows the passion we had for one another. God took her because he needed another perfect soul by his side,” Baker wrote in his letter. “That’s what I’ve said to myself since Aug. 4, 2017.”

In 2018, Baker entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge and demanded a jury trial, according to a written plea agreement filed in the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Monroe County.

In August 2017, Key West police officers responded to Smathers Beach to a report of a woman who had passed out in the water and drowned. Baker agreed to give the police a statement on the night of Wesson Cooper’s death, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states Baker and Wesson Cooper drove up the Keys for a beach trip, but decided to go back to Key West and to Smathers Beach. Baker said they went to their hotel room and later decided to swim back to their vehicle instead of walking.

Baker was floating and Wesson Cooper was floating behind his left shoulder about six feet away, Baker told police.

“Billy said he did not hear or see anything, but when he looked over at Candice she was floating face down in the water and not moving,” the document reads.

According to the document, Baker grabbed his cellphone to call 911 once he got Wesson Cooper to the shore. A woman who came to help and gave CPR to Wesson Cooper said she did not know how the woman drowned.

The next day, Baker had another police interview, which he later stopped after saying he would not answer questions without a lawyer, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman who assisted Baker while he was on the beach with Wesson Cooper told police she saw Baker straddling Wesson Cooper who was not wearing a shirt, the document said.

She realized Baker was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher who was talking him through CPR, and the woman jumped in to help Baker administer CPR.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police Wesson Cooper looked purple and had a white foam emitting from her nose and mouth. She said to police Baker appeared panicky, according to the document.

The woman told police Baker was not doing CPR when she came to his aid. She said she had almost pushed Baker off of Wesson Cooper to start giving her CPR.

A detective contacted family members and close friends who told police the couple had problems with alcohol.