Lindale PD arrest man with outstanding warrants at traffic stop

David Kent Fitch, 64, has been identified as the suspect and is being charged by Lindale PD

Example video title will go here for this video

LINDALE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in January 2022.

The Lindale Police Department arrested an East Texas man with outstanding warrants and felony charges at a traffic stop.

Officers made a traffic stop at about 9 am this morning on a vehicle that was associated with a driver wanted by multiple agencies for felony charges. When officers approached the vehicle the driver took off Hwy 69 going southbound, causing a chase.

The suspect's vehicle was spiked by DPS near Tyler Pipe, where the front tire sustained damage, but continued to Loop 323 in Tyler and onto Hwy 64 at a strip center in the 3800 block of Hwy 64 W. The vehicle was abandoned and the Tyler Police Department located the suspect outside the Dollar Tree, where the suspect was taken into custody.

David Kent Fitch, 64, has been identified as the suspect and is being charged by Lindale PD with outstanding warrants and felony evading in a motor vehicle, prohibited weapons, and possession of a firearm.