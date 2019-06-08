CLICK TO LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

On October 15, 2018, a couple was brutally murdered in a small Wisconsin town, and their 13-year-old daughter vanished without a trace.

For 88 days, the search for Jayme Closs was a mystery that captivated the nation and left a grieving family holding its breath.

"88 Days: The Jayme Closs Story" is hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Lou Raguse and co-produced by Ellie Coatar from KARE 11, our sister station in Minneapolis. The podcast spotlights the story of Jim and Denise Closs, and their 13-year-old daughter who vanished without a trace from the town of Barron, Wisconsin.

Raguse and Coatar bring listeners inside the case each week, offering a fresh perspective on the three-month investigation including in-depth interviews, analysis and how the case unfolded.

“The Jayme Closs case had a profound impact on me as I covered it for 88 days and beyond,” Raguse said. “It was unlike any story I’ve ever worked on. Now, I am eager to share the twists and turns and the Barron community’s message of hope in this format."

CLICK TO LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Visit 88dayspodcast.com to learn more.