Man who stole wire from Upshur Rural Substation sentenced to 60 years

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Christopher Robertson pled guilty to burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief for disrupting power at a Upshur Rural Substation by stealing Copper Wire.
On September 1, 2021 deputies responded to Bluebird Road and Centers Road to find copper ground wire cut and two regulators burned with smoke still coming from them.
Officers investigated cigarettes and other items left behind at the crime scene which led them to Robertson as a suspect. Alert neighbors were also able to provide a description of the suspicious vehicle at or near the power station.
Ultimately, it was determined that Robertson was responsible and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
RELATED: Thieves steal appliances from Upshur County family whose home was destroyed during recent tornado
Robertson was later taken into custody and confessed to the crime and the fire that knocked the substation out of service.
Robertson was sentenced to 50 years plus 10 due to his prior criminal history which enhanced his punishment.