Official: Pedestrian found dead on top of driver's car

“He knew he hit something but didn’t know what. Then, he got out of his car and saw his body hanging on top of his car, and I guess that’s when PD got involved."

LONGVIEW, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning in Longview, but an official said the driver did not know he had hit a person until he finished driving to work.

Gregg Couty Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox said he was called at 7:14 a.m. about the incident that began when a driver was headed north on Eastman Road near Neiman Marcus Parkway.

Cox said the crash was an accident and that the pedestrian stepped out in front of the driver who “could not stop.”