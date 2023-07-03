Longview educator arrested for allegedly having relationship with student

A former Longview ISD employee was released from the Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond for allegedly having an improper relationship with student.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was working at Longview High School has been released from jail after being charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

John Barrett Faulkner, who turned 25 on June 18, was arrested Wednesday and released Thursday on a $15,000 bond, according to online Gregg County Jail records. A Gregg County grand jury issued an indictment in June charging him with the felony offense.

The indictment says that Faulkner "was an employee at a public secondary school, namely Longview High School" and had "engaged in sexual contact" with the unidentified student. Faulkner would "knowingly email or text (the student) to meet the defendant."