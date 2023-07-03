x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Longview educator arrested for allegedly having relationship with student

A former Longview ISD employee was released from the Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond for allegedly having an improper relationship with student.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was working at Longview High School has been released from jail after being charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

Credit: Longview News-Journal
John Barrett Faulkner was arrested ad released on a $15,000 bond.

John Barrett Faulkner, who turned 25 on June 18, was arrested Wednesday and released Thursday on a $15,000 bond, according to online Gregg County Jail records. A Gregg County grand jury issued an indictment in June charging him with the felony offense.

The indictment says that Faulkner "was an employee at a public secondary school, namely Longview High School" and had "engaged in sexual contact" with the unidentified student. Faulkner would "knowingly email or text (the student) to meet the defendant."

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out