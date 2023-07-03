Longview educator arrested for allegedly having relationship with student

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was working at Longview High School has been released from jail after being charged with having an improper relationship with a student.
John Barrett Faulkner, who turned 25 on June 18, was arrested Wednesday and released Thursday on a $15,000 bond, according to online Gregg County Jail records. A Gregg County grand jury issued an indictment in June charging him with the felony offense.
The indictment says that Faulkner "was an employee at a public secondary school, namely Longview High School" and had "engaged in sexual contact" with the unidentified student. Faulkner would "knowingly email or text (the student) to meet the defendant."
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.