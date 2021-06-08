Longview man sentenced to prison for beating 2 boys

According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the beatings occurred May 25, 2020, and were reported the next day by the boys' sister.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been sentenced to prison for beating his two boys after they took extra food after dinner.

Jeremy Roy Gallant, 42, pleaded guilty this past week in the 188th District Court before Judge Scott Novy on charges related to beating his sons and strangling one of the boys in May 2020.

Gallant was sentenced to six years for injury to a child with intent of bodily injury, six years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four years for assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. He was granted a deferred adjudication with 10 years' probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

