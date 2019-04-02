LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are warning residents of scam letter they may show up in your mailbox or e-mail.

According to the letter, the sender is posing as Mr. Luiz Khumalo, a diplomat from South Africa. The sender says he has a client who wishes to invest in the U.S.

The sender asks the receiver to move money into the receiver's account for "safekeeping and investment" purposes.

However, police say the letter is a fake meant to scam people.

If you receive this letter, you are urged to report it to police. Most importantly, do not contact the sender.