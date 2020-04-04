LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police arrested a 36-year-old woman Thursday and charged her with assaulting a fellow group home resident and Community Healthcore staff member with a knife, shoes and bottle.

Mary Ann Ashcraft was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $5,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Officer arrested Ashcraft after responding about 3 p.m. Thursday to the group home in the 600 block of Glenda Drive to a call about Ashcraft pointing a kitchen knife at a man who lives in the home and threatening to kill him and everyone else there, police said.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.