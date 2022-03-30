Police looking for suspect after two people killed in Longview shooting

Shooting occurred on Fisher Road and the investigation is on-going.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after two people were killed this afternoon in a shooting on Fisher Road in Longview.

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers arrived on the scene in the 1100 block of Fisher Road at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

He said one victim was dead at the scene, and another person was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The second person was pronounced dead at the hospital.