Police looking for suspect after two people killed in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after two people were killed this afternoon in a shooting on Fisher Road in Longview.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers arrived on the scene in the 1100 block of Fisher Road at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
He said one victim was dead at the scene, and another person was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The second person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.