Scammer pretends to be a Longview police officer

A man was calling residents under the impression he was an officer to get money in exchange for their warrant.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department were notified that residents were receiving a call from a man pretending to by a Longview police officer who was scamming people.

According to the Longview police, the scammer told local residents that they had a warrant for their arrest and they needed to meet an officer at a location to give the officer money for the warrant.

Longview police officers confirmed they do not call residents directly and ask for payment for an outstanding warrant over the phone.

The caller ID of the phone calls, indicated the call came from the department, said the Longview Police Department.

If you received a phone call, do no provide any of your financial information over the phone.