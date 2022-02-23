Sisters move toward closure with confirmation that missing mother’s remains found near Kilgore

“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel now where we were just kind of lost in the dark before."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two Longview women came closer to healing and closure this week when officials confirmed human remains found in December were those of their mother.

“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel now where we were just kind of lost in the dark before,” Lita Walker said Wednesday.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb on Tuesday confirmed that an autopsy report shows the remains found in a car in a wooded area off Mount Pisgah Road in the Kilgore area are those of Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, who had been missing since October 2019.