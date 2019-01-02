LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting a suspect during a pursuit in December of last year.

The incident happened on Dec. 23, 2018 in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.

According to the district attorney's office, Officer William Smeltzer approached a suspicious person, later identified as Randy Carl Jeffrey.

Police say Jefferey fled on foot. During the ensuing pursuit, Jeffrey pulled a gun and fired at Smeltzer.

Officer Smeltzer returned fire and hit Jeffery. Jeffrey received non-life threatening injuries.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers investigated the incident and turned their findings to the Gregg County District Attorney. That evidence was presented in front of a grand jury who did not bring charges against Officer Smeltzer.

“Officer Smeltzer, along with all of our officers involved in this case, should be commended for apprehending this violent individual and removing him from our city’s streets,” district attorney Tom Watson said.

Jefferey was later taken to the hospital before being indicted on charges of attempted capital murder, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building and theft of a firearm.